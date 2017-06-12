Tunisia vs Egypt: Msakni stars as Tunisia defeat Egypt

Tunisian forward Youssef Msakni vies for the ball against Egyptian striker Mohamed Ghaly Salah during their African Cup of Nations CAN 2019 preliminary stage qualification football match in Rades on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID
Egyptian striker Mohmoud Abdelmonem Soliman (11) vies with Tunisian forward Amine Ben Amor (14) during their African Cup of Nations CAN 2019 preliminary stage qualification football match in Rades on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID
Tunisian striker Taha Yassine Khenissi celebrates after scoring against Egypt during their African Cup of Nations CAN 2019 preliminary stage qualification football match in Rades on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID
Tunisian players hug their teammate striker Taha Yassine Khenissi(11) after he scored against Egypt during their African Cup of Nations CAN 2019 preliminary stage qualification football match in Rades on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID

Tunisia captain Youssef Msakni starred in a 1-0 victory over Egypt Monday that completed the first series of qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Qatar-based midfielder set up the only goal three minutes after half-time at the national stadium in Rades on the outskirts of Tunis.

Msakni intercepted a headed clearance and delivered a sublime through ball for Taha Yassine Khenissi to score from a tight angle.

The result confirmed the recent dominance of Tunisia over 2017 Cup of Nations runners-up Egypt having beaten them home and away in 2015 qualifying.

Tunisia top Group J with three points and Niger and Swaziland have one each after a 0-0 draw in Niamey at the weekend.

Group winners and the best three runners-up from 12 mini-leagues qualify for the biennial African football showcase.

New Spain-born Algeria coach Lucas Alcaraz saw Sofiane Hanni score midway through the opening half to bring a 1-0 Group D win over Togo in Blida.

The match-winner was the highlight of a generally laboured performance by the nation that reached the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Route-one football presented unmarked Hanni with a chance just outside the box and his delicate chip over the goalkeeper found the net.

