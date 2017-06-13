Tunisians Protest For Right To Eat And Smoke During Ramadan

Tunisian protesters gathered in defense of the right to eat and drink in public during the Muslim fasting month. According to the rt.com, the demonstration which was organized by a local rights group, came after the arrests of non-fasters earlier this month. The activists, who flocked to Tunis center on Sunday, chanted slogans and held…

The post Tunisians Protest For Right To Eat And Smoke During Ramadan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

