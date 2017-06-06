Turan quits Turkey national team after assault, Messi snubbed from Champions League team – Paper Talk – Fox Sports
|
Fox Sports
|
Turan quits Turkey national team after assault, Messi snubbed from Champions League team – Paper Talk
Fox Sports
ARDA Turan sensationally quits Turkey's national team after a reported assault, and Lionel Messi is snubbed from a Champions League team of the year. Plus, Jamie Carragher's trolling war with Eidur Gudjohnsen. It's all in Paper Talk! TURAN QUITS …
Turkey Captain Turan Quits National Team After Clash With Journalist
Arda Turan to Arsenal: Barcelona reduce asking price to £19m for Arsene Wenger target
Arda Turan : Turkey's captain quits international football after bust-up
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!