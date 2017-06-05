Turkey Threatens To Revoke Citizenship Of 130 People, 2 MPs, Gulen – Leadership Newspapers
Turkey Threatens To Revoke Citizenship Of 130 People, 2 MPs, Gulen
Leadership Newspapers
Turkey warned 130 people, including two members of parliament and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen that they will have their citizenship revoked if they do not return to the country to stand trial by September, according to a document published Monday.
