Turkey’s Quest To Force Return Of Citizens Abroad

BY OFEM UKET

The sudden posture by Turkish government to force the return of its citizens in EU and AU countries has confirmed the position of World leaders to President Erdogan last year and early this year, with strict warning not to use emergency rule in the country to further violate the rights, liberties and freedom of the people as contained in the constitution.

The provisions of the laws of any country is applicable to foreigners residence in any part or city of the country, the enforcement of such laws does not respect or apply to some individuals and excludes others, it becomes automatic for a foreigner at entry point to be subjected to the host country’s laws. And a violation or breach will run contrary to the provisions of the constitution and such breach shall be brought to justice, that explains why the enforcement of Erdogan’s plan repatriation of citizens will not hold water.

Turks resident in other countries are guided and regulated by the provisions of the laws of the state and bound to respect the rule of law, though the citizens are not allowed to discountenance the provisions of the laws of their home country, therefore they are compelled to respect the rule of law of home government and country of residence.

If the scenario in dispute is a creation of the state then Turkish authorities are not empowered by the provisions of the law to cancel the passports of citizens they claim did not go through proper documentation before leaving their home country, and if there are elements of truth in such claims then the penalties ought to have been directed at the immigration officials of Turkey not its citizens resident in other countries.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was warned by world leaders on Sunday not to use the attempted coup as “carte blanche to do whatever he wants,” amid concerns the putsch has become a pretext for him to consolidate power.

With expectations growing of heavy measures against dissent, European politicians warned Mr Erdogan that the coup attempt did not give him a “blank cheque” to disregard the rule of law.

Mr Erdogan has hinted he may reintroduce the death penalty, which the country abolished in 2004 in line with its bid to join the European Union.

Guenther Oettinger, the European Commissioner, said Mr Erdogan would move Turkey away from the core values represented by the EU and the NATO defense alliance, of which Turkey has been a crucial member in the fight against Isil, if he decided to use the attempted coup to restrict basic democratic rights further.

“He would strengthen his position domestically, but he would isolate himself internationally,” he warned.

President Donald Trump had held talks with Erdogan recently on salient international matters especially the fight against terrorism in Syria and other middle east countries to return peace and admirable business environment around the region.

Straight to the emergency rule in Turkey, Trump condemned the political instability and said it has a lot to do with democracy and the fight against terrorism, according to him a destabilized political environment would rather create vacuum to be exploited by terrorists.

But a resurgent Mr Erodgan is determined to destroy the state of Turkey haven’t extrapolated to perpetuate himself in office, this matters most to the president than the country, applying all forms of tougher measures against any opposition.

He has continued to demand for the use of force to extradite the founder of Hizmet Fethulah Gulen and to force the return of all members of Hizmet living outside of Turkey, using alleged fake passports and travellers documents.

Mr Gulen said on Sunday he would obey any extradition ruling from the United States. He has insisted that he had nothing to do with the uprising and suggested that Mr Erdogan could have staged the attack himself in order to legitimize a fresh crackdown on the judiciary and military.

The United Nations, European Union EU and the African Union have at intervals sends warnings to Mr. Erdogan on the danger to stop man hunt and clamp down on its citizen’s describing such situation as abuse and violations of human rights as contained in the international human rights convention IHRC.

However, tougher sanctions are being considered to clip the wings of Mr. Erdogan by World leaders through trade and bilateral agreements, every member country may be ordered to isolate its government from any form of official talks and international diplomacy.

Such resolutions are taken to protect the lives and properties of citizens which of course are fundamentals of a democratic leader haven’t sworn to oath to do same at all times. It is very clear at this point that the only methods of application to return peace and sustainable growth in Turkey are the proposed sanctions by these major World bodies.

Turkey has strained its relationship with other countries abroad caused by recent uprisings and political disagreements with major players in the polity of the state. The persistent posture of President Erdogan to remain in office longer than necessary and alleged corrupt practices by top government officials of his administration has given cause for worry by citizens who are oppressed daily.

The international community has declared Turkey unsafe for foreigners wanting to invest to boost trade alliance, which over time has become a stimulus to the ranking of the state economy. The volume of trade since the presumed anarchy has dropped considerably which has led to loss of domestic and foreign earnings.

Any leader with vested interest in power and state resources is prone to witness political and economic instability; otherwise there will be a ceasefire by Turkish authorities in the clamp down against opposition. Fethulah Gulen has at many forums declared that he and members of Hizmet are prepared to make peace and dialogue with any one that is ready to listen, but Mr. President has blocked his ears against any form of dialogue and peace resolutions.

