Turkey’s Turkcell says $4.2 bln suit against S.Africa’s MTN to go to trial – CNBC
CNBC
Turkey's Turkcell says $4.2 bln suit against S.Africa's MTN to go to trial
CNBC
ISTANBUL/JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) – Turkcell's $4.2 billion lawsuit against South Africa's MTN over a disputed Iran license will go ahead in a South African court after years of delay, the Turkish mobile operator said on Thursday. Turkcell …
