Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkish diplomat visits Nnamdi Kanu

Abdulkadir Erkahraman the President of the International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey, visited Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in his home town in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Anambra State.

 

