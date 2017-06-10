Tusk warns there is no time to lose for Brexit talks in ‘best possible spirit’ – Herald Scotland
Tusk warns there is no time to lose for Brexit talks in 'best possible spirit'
EUROPEAN Council President Donald Tusk has warned Theresa May there is “no time to lose” in the Brexit negotiations. With talks due to start in Brussels in little over a week, Mr Tusk said it was their “urgent task” to get on with the negotiations in …
