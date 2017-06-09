TV channel Al Jazeera hit by Cyberattack

Qatar-based TV channel Al Jazeera has claimed all its systems, websites and social media accounts have been hit by a cyberattack. The company said it was experiencing systematic and continual hacking attempts which were gaining intensity and taking various forms. They also claim to had shut down their website temporarily “for security reasons” after hacking attempts. The […]

