Twin suicide bombing kill 9 in Cameroon

Officials say a double suicide bombing killed nine people and wounded 30 on Friday near a camp in northern Cameroon housing civilians displaced by Nigeria’s Boko Haram militants. The bombers , both men, entered the town of Kolofata, around 10 km from the border with Nigeria, before dawn on Friday, posing as refugees looking for food before the start of the daytime fast for Ramadan. “Once among the population, they detonated their explosives, one after the other.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

