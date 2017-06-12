Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twisted mother filmed herself assaulting her three children and posted it on paedo website – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Twisted mother filmed herself assaulting her three children and posted it on paedo website
Express.co.uk
A SORDID mother who filmed herself sexually and indecently assaulting her three young children is set to be caged, according to reports. By Aletha Adu. PUBLISHED: 04:57, Mon, Jun 12, 2017 | UPDATED: 06:16, Mon, Jun 12, 2017 …
Woman films herself having sex with childrenVanguard
Mother 'filmed herself abusing her three young children, and uploaded it to paedo websites'Metro

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.