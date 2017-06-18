Twisted paramedic suspended after making sick claims that killer wildfires were ‘God’s revenge’ for gay weddings – The Sun
Twisted paramedic suspended after making sick claims that killer wildfires were 'God's revenge' for gay weddings
The Sun
A TWISTED paramedic has been suspended after making sick claims that wildfires which left six people dead in South Africa were “God's revenge” for gay weddings. The ambulance worker claimed the blazes were the result of 12 same-sex marriages going …
