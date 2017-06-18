Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Twisted paramedic suspended after making sick claims that killer wildfires were ‘God’s revenge’ for gay weddings – The Sun

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Sun

Twisted paramedic suspended after making sick claims that killer wildfires were 'God's revenge' for gay weddings
The Sun
A TWISTED paramedic has been suspended after making sick claims that wildfires which left six people dead in South Africa were “God's revenge” for gay weddings. The ambulance worker claimed the blazes were the result of 12 same-sex marriages going …
From the Inside: Things we learnt in the fireDaily Maverick
Paramedic says deadly fires were caused by 12 gay weddingsMetro
Paramedic Claims Same-Sex Marriages Caused Deadly FiresInstinct Magazine
Mirror.co.uk –The indy100 –NewNowNext –Gay Star News
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.