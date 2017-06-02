Two arrested with 24.8kg of ivory in Kasese

Two arrested with 24.8kgs of ivory in Kasese District

Police in Kasese has arrested two men in possession of 24.8kg of ivory worth sh9.6 million. Police say three other suspects are still at large.

Bwambale Kalambi 32 and Moses Mumbere 35, all Ugandan Citizens from Kasese District, were this week arrested by the police flying squad with help from Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN).

These were arrested during a transaction in Bweera at the border of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese.

According to the leader of the racket, Kalambi, they were given the contraband to sell and earn commission. The suspects are currently being held at Kasese Police Station.

NRCN head of Legal and Prosecution Leonard Massa said that the two will be charged with unlawful possession of a protected species contrary to Sections 30 and 75 (b) of the Uganda Wildlife Act CAP 200.

If convicted the punishment is a fine of not less than sh1 million or not more than five years imprisonment and in any case the fine must be not less than the value of the wildlife product involved.

Uganda is a key transit country for the illegal trade, especially from Congo’s huge forests.

The trade is estimated to be worth $600 million annually.

RELATED STORY

Uganda probes Chinese diplomats over ivory trafficking https://t.co/orby7kgAFC pic.twitter.com/AOuHfEX60n — The Independent (@UGIndependent) May 31, 2017

The post Two arrested with 24.8kg of ivory in Kasese appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

