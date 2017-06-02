Pages Navigation Menu

Two Chibok Girls graduate from Hihh School in The US

Two Chibok schoolgirls, who escaped from Boko Haram militants have graduated from a high school in Washington D.C.. The two girls known simply by their first names Debbie and Grace graduated after completing junior year (11th grade) and senior year (12 grade) at a private school in the Washington metro area in America. Debbie and […]

