Two Chibok girls graduate from U.S. high school (Photos)

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their Boko Haram abductors in 2014 have graduated from a high school in Washington DC, the United States Capital. The two girls, known by their first names, Debbie and Grace, on Thursday graduated after completing junior year (11th grade) and senior year (12th grade) at a prestigious private international […]

