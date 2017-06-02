Two Chibok girls graduate from U.S school

The determination of two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their Boko Haram abductors in 2014 to rebuild their lives is paying off.

Debbie and Grace, as they are simply called, graduated from a high school in Washington DC, United States, on Thursday after completing junior year (11th grade) and senior year (12th grade) at a prestigious private international school in the Washington metro area of America.

A U.S-based human rights lawyer and the International Director of Education Must Continue Initiative, a Nigerian non-governmental organization involved in the care of the girls , Emmanuel Ogebe, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Debbie and Grace were among the 57 girls who escaped from the terrorists soon after their April 2014 abduction at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

They were subsequently sent abroad along with 10 others for continuation of their education, by the NGO which is run by victims of Boko Haram helping other victims to overcome the impact of the insurgency.

Ogebe said: “The class of 2017 was the 50th graduation of the school which was the first high school in America to win a prestigious President’s award last year. The Chibok girls were among only 21 students who graduated as a few international students were unable to graduate.”

In their remarks during a celebratory reception, the Chibok girls thanked their host families and the NGO volunteers from EMC for supporting them to achieve their dreams.

