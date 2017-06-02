Pages Navigation Menu

Two Chibok girls graduate from US school – The Nation Newspaper

Two Chibok girls graduate from US school
The determination of two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their Boko Haram abductors in 2014 to rebuild their lives is paying off. Debbie and Grace, as they are simply called, graduated from a high school in Washington DC, United States, on Thursday …
