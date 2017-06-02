Two Chibok girls graduate from US school

The Nation Newspaper

The determination of two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their Boko Haram abductors in 2014 to rebuild their lives is paying off. Debbie and Grace, as they are simply called, graduated from a high school in Washington DC, United States, on Thursday …

Two Chibok girls graduate from US high school Premium Times



all 3 news articles »