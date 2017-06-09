Two children confirmed dead in latest Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

In another recent bomb attack by the Boko Haram sect which occurred in Fadaman Rake area of Hong Local Government in ‎Adamawa State. At least two children were confirmed dead and three others injured from the Thursday evening explosion, locals and police have said. Residents said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. local time …

The post Two children confirmed dead in latest Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

