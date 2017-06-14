Two dead after Kenya building collapse

The mother of two children rescued from a collapsed seven-storey building in Nairobi has died in hospital, officials said Wednesday, amid fears more people are trapped under the rubble.

The woman’s daughter and son are in a stable condition after being pulled from the debris in a poor neighbourhood near Nairobi’s international airport, southeast of the Kenyan capital.

“Unfortunately one female adult, believed to be the mother of the rescued children, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Pius Masai, National Disaster Management Unit spokesman, who is coordinating the search and rescue mission after Monday night’s tragedy.

It means the death toll has risen to two, after a boy’s body was found dead in the rubble on Tuesday night.

The incident has renewed criticism over unregulated construction in the city of more than three million people.

– No planning permission –

Police and local residents said the authorities were alerted on Monday after cracks appeared in the building, sparking an emergency evacuation before it collapsed two hours later.

Officials said they evacuated most residents, but at least two people are still feared to be missing, according to the Red Cross.

In all, 128 tenants have been accounted for, but it was not immediately clear how many people lived in the building.

Some local citizens have criticised officials for not doing more to ensure the safety of the structure, which was built in 2007 without official approval, according to the authorities.

Several buildings have collapsed in recent years in Nairobi and other Kenyan cities, where a property boom has seen buildings shoot up at speed, often with little regard for regulations.

In April 2016, 49 people died when a six-storey building collapsed in a poor neighbourhood northeast of the capital after days of heavy rain caused floods and landslides.

The building, constructed two years earlier, had been slated for demolition after being declared structurally unsound.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

