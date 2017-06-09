Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Drug Smugglers Caught With Heroin, Tramadol At Lagos Airport

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Two drug traffickers have been arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos while trying to export drugs out of the country. 

One of the suspects, Joseph Oparaji Okechukwu, 59, said he was a contractor and blamed Nigeria’s economic recession and the ‘devil’ for luring him into trafficking hard drugs. 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The other suspect, Austine Ikenna Nnaji, 41, identified himself as a safety

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.