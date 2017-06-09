NDLEA arrests two for exporting heroine and cannabis – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
NDLEA arrests two for exporting heroine and cannabis
Information Nigeria
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ) have arrested two men identified as Okechukwu Joseph (59 ) for ingesting heroin, which he was smuggling to New York and Nnaji Austine (41) a safety officer, who was exporting Cannabis and …
NDLEA arrests contractor, others over drug exportation to US, Qatar
NDLEA arrests contractor, safety officer for export of drugs to US, Qatar
Arrested Drug Trafficker At Lagos Airport Blames Nigeria's Economic Recession
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!