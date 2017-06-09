Two drug traffickers arrested at the Lagos airport

Two drug traffickers, 59-year-old Joseph Oparaji Okechukwu, and 41-year-old Austine Ikenna Nnaji, have been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for reportedly trying to smuggle drugs out of the country, through the Lagos airport. Confessing to the crime, Joseph who revealed he was a contractor, blamed the present economic recession in Nigeria for […]

