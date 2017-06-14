Two Fugitives, Described As “Dangerous Beyond Description”, Are On The Loose In America

What does it take to be described as “dangerous beyond description” by police?

On Tuesday, Georgia police announced that they are searching for a pair who “killed two guards on a prison bus at around 6:45 AM,” reports VICE.

Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, were being driven between facilities when they allegedly made their move. After overpowering and shooting guards Christopher Monica and Curtis Blue, police say they used their pistols to carjack a “grass green” Honda Civic.

Taking place about an hour southeast of Atlanta, cops suspect that the fugitives headed west and local, state, and federal authorities are on the hunt.

Other than brutally murdering two prison guards, this may be why police described the two as “dangerous beyond description”: Dubose, who has a bevy of face tattoos, is reportedly a member of an Aryan prison gang, WSBTV reports. He was serving up to 20 years for armed robbery, theft, and aggravated assault against a disabled veteran. His Facebook says that he has a daughter and once studied music. For his employer, he lists “Gangster Disciples”—a meth-trafficking organization [sic] with nearly 3,000 members across southeast Georgia. According to the Macon Telegraph, Rowe was serving up to a life sentence for a crime spree that included an armed robbery at a Super 8 motel and another at a strip club in Atlanta. Damn. While on the hunt, authorities are telling the public not to approach either of the escapees if spotted. No shit. But here’s the weird part: the other 30 or so prisoners who were on the bus didn’t take the chance to escape. They were probably too damn mortified by the beyond describable danger.

[source:vice]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

