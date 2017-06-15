Pages Navigation Menu

Two ‘gay’ men publicly fight in Lagos over refusal to pay for anal sex

Two suspected gay Nigerian men, Promise Oluwabunkenoye and Kehinde Abiola yesterday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with anal sex. The accused — ‎Oluwabunkenoye, 24, and Abiola, 29 — whose addresses are unknown, are facing a two-count charge of same-sex having sexual intercourse and fighting in the public‎. The duo, however, pleaded […]

