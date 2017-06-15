Two ‘gay’ men publicly fight in Lagos over refusal to pay for anal sex

Two suspected gay Nigerian men, Promise Oluwabunkenoye and Kehinde Abiola yesterday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos charged with anal sex. The accused — ‎Oluwabunkenoye, 24, and Abiola, 29 — whose addresses are unknown, are facing a two-count charge of same-sex having sexual intercourse and fighting in the public‎. The duo, however, pleaded […]

The post Two ‘gay’ men publicly fight in Lagos over refusal to pay for anal sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

