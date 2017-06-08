Pages Navigation Menu

Two men gang-rape 13-year-old girl inside Lagos church

Two men, identified as Oriko Samuel and Bassey Joseph have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year old girl at a church premises. The men were said to have committed the sacrilege at the back of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church located at Oladipo Banjo Street in Oke-Ira area […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

