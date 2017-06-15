Pages Navigation Menu

Two Men in Court for Alleged Gay Sex and Fighting in Public

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police has arraigned two men Promise, 24 and Kehinde, 29 before a Suruler Chief Magistrate’s Court on a two count charge of same sex intercourse and fighting in public. ‎ The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that the accused with others still at large committed the offences at City Centre Hotel at […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

