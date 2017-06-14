Two men rape 9-year-old boy, give him N100 in Borno

Two men, 24-year-old Musa and Abdul, 21, have reportedly raped a 9-year-old boy several times after luring him with with N100 in Gwange ward of Maiduguri, Borno State. The father of the boy, Malam Jubrin, revealed that the incident happened last month when he noticed that his son had money of no known source. Jibrin […]

Two men rape 9-year-old boy, give him N100 in Borno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

