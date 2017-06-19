Two Nigerian Brands with a Global Appeal! Koele and Melia by Jade Launch Pre-Summer Collection | Saturday, June 24th

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Fashion

Join the Koele and Melia by Jade brands for an afternoon of Pre-Summer fun! It’s the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon (even if it rains) picking up pieces for your summer and for family and friends!!! Date: Saturday, June 24th, 2017 Time: 9.00 am – 4.00 pm Venue: Style Story store, 17B, Musa […]

