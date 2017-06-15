Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Nigerians arrested for armed robbery near Ghana President’s home (photo)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two Nigerians based in Ghana have been arrested for a broad daylight robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon. The two suspected robbers reportedly deflated the tyres of their victim at the Flagstaff House traffic light and snatched GH¢6,000 (N428,000) he had withdrawn from a bank at Osu. Ghana police identified the two suspects as Ndubueze Odoemenam […]

The post Two Nigerians arrested for armed robbery near Ghana President’s home (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.