Two suspects arrested over the kidnap of Kogi State Cleric

The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has arrested two suspected kidnappers, whose gang have been allegedly terrorising Kogi and its environs, the commander, Abba Kyari, has said. Mr. Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday. Mr. Kyari said that following …

