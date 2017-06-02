Pages Navigation Menu

TWO’s latest video celebrates Bob Marley, others

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Celebrated musical couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe, aka TWO, in a rare gesture, have chosen to celebrate renowned reggae musicians around the world, including the legendary Bob Marley, Lucky Dube and Orits Wiliki,  in their latest music video titled, ‘Rise Up’. The track ‘Rise-Up’ is one of the songs in the group’s current album, ‘TWO …

Hello. Add your message here.