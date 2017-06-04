TY Bells drops New Video “Bow Down” | WATCH

Nigerian singer and photographer, TY Bello has dropped a new music video titled “Bow Down“, produced by Samjazzy. As she wrote on her Instagram page: : ( link to full song in my bio) I Sing my declaration .. And set the tune for the wind of change .. life will dance to rhythm of […]

The post TY Bells drops New Video “Bow Down” | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

