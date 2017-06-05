U-20 World Cup: 10-Man Italy Knock Out Zambia, Reach Semis

By James Agberebi:

African champions Zambia missed the chance to qualify for their first ever semifinal of the U-20 FIFA World Cup after losing 3-2 against 10-man Italy in Monday's quarterfinal at the 2017 edition in South Korea.

Zambia took the lead in the fourth minute through Patson Daka who finished off a superb breakaway.

In the 28th minute the Africans were forced into an early change as Enock Mwepu went off injured and was replaced by Muchindu Muchindu.

Italy were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card to Giuseppe Pezzella who committed a foul on the edge of the box which Zambia wasted.

Italy equalised in the 51st minute thanks to Riccardo Orsolini who headed in a brilliant cross.

Zambia went in front again in the 84th minute as Fashion Sakala smashed in from range to make it 2-1.

Federico Dimarco made it 2-2 in the 88th minute after curling a superb free-kick over the Zambian wall and into the top left corner to take the game into extra-time.

However, in the 21st minute of extra-time, Luca Vido scored the winner with a wonderful header to give Italy a 3-2 win.

Italy will now meet either England or Mexico in the semifinal.

