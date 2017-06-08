U-20 World Cup: England, Venezuela book tickets to maiden finals – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

U-20 World Cup: England, Venezuela book tickets to maiden finals
Dominic Solanke struck twice as England beat Italy 3-1 to reach the Under-20 World Cup final for the first time in their history on Thursday. Dominic Solanke of England celebrates. Liverpool-bound Solanke cancelled out Riccardo Orsolini's early opener
