U-20 World Cup: England, Venezuela book tickets to maiden finals – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
U-20 World Cup: England, Venezuela book tickets to maiden finals
Vanguard
Dominic Solanke struck twice as England beat Italy 3-1 to reach the Under-20 World Cup final for the first time in their history on Thursday. Dominic Solanke of England celebrates. Liverpool-bound Solanke cancelled out Riccardo Orsolini's early opener …
England's future bright after reaching Under-20 World Cup final
Dominic Solanke takes England past Italy to Under-20 World Cup final
England Under-20s are into the World Cup final… so how well do you know Paul Simpson's squad in Korea?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!