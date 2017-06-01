U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Top Military Adviser to Congo’s Kabila – Bloomberg
|
Daily Maverick
|
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Top Military Adviser to Congo's Kabila
Bloomberg
The U.S. imposed sanctions on a senior military adviser of Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, raising pressure on the government for a peaceful transition of power. The U.S. froze the assets of Francois Olenga, the head of the …
