Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Top Military Adviser to Congo’s Kabila – Bloomberg

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Maverick

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Top Military Adviser to Congo's Kabila
Bloomberg
The U.S. imposed sanctions on a senior military adviser of Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, raising pressure on the government for a peaceful transition of power. The U.S. froze the assets of Francois Olenga, the head of the
UNICEF reaches children fleeing to Angola from violence in the Democratic Republic of the CongoUNICEF (press release)
ISS Today: Angola grapples with its DRC foreign policy problemDaily Maverick
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Top Military Aide to Congo's KabilaU.S. News & World Report
AllAfrica.com –CNBCAfrica.com –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.