UAC to boost capital with N15.4bn rights issue – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


UAC to boost capital with N15.4bn rights issue
UAC of Nigeria Plc's bid to bolster its working capital and recapitalise the other subsidiaries within the Group received a major boost, yesterday, following shareholders approval of N15.4 billion Rights Issue proposed by the Board of Directors.
