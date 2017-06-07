UAE bans expressions of sympathy toward Qatar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday banned people from publishing expressions of sympathy toward Qatar and will punish offenders with a jail term of up to 15 years. The UAE, along with several other powerful Arab states, severed diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf state Qatar on Monday over its alleged support for Islamist groups…

The post UAE bans expressions of sympathy toward Qatar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

