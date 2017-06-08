Uba condoles with Obiano over mum’s death

The senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Andy Uba, has condoled with Governor Willie Obiano on the death of his mother, Mrs. Christiana Obiano, who died at the weekend.

She was 87.

The late Mrs Obiano will be buried on July 20 at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

In a condolence message yesterday in Awka, the state capital, Uba said the death of the governor’s mother got to him with shock and sadness.

The senator described the death of the woman, popularly called Adi N’Ije Umuagbala, as a huge loss to the family.

He prayed God to grant Obiano and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Uba also prayed for the peaceful repose of the gentle soul of the Obiano matriarch.

Also, Governor Obiano announced the burial of his mother on Tuesday at the Governor’s Lodge at Amawbia when he hosted some groups during their condolence visits.

Since the death of the governor’s mother, prominent Nigerians have been sending their condolence messages to the governor.

The post Uba condoles with Obiano over mum’s death appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

