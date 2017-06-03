Uba donates 24 cars to Anambra local government chairmen, vows to unseat Obiano in November polls

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Andy Uba, on Friday vowed to unseat the incumbent governor of the state, Willie Obiano. Uba stated this at Uga, his hometown, while handing over 24 cars to the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. He said the cars should be distributed …

The post Uba donates 24 cars to Anambra local government chairmen, vows to unseat Obiano in November polls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

