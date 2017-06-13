UBA’s $500m Eurobond Records 240 Percent Over Subscription – CHANNELS TELEVISION
UBA's $500m Eurobond Records 240 Percent Over Subscription
United Bank for Africa says it has successfully raised 500 million dollars though a Debut Euro Bond, which was oversubscribed by 240 percent. The bond which is rated ”B” with a stable outlook by both Fitch and S&P rating agencies will mature in June …
UBA's debut $500m Eurobond records 240% oversubscription by global investors
