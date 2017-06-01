Pages Navigation Menu

Uber driver returns luggage Kunle Afolayan forgot in his car

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

Paris Uber driver has returned personal effects belonging to Nollywood actor, Kunle Afolayan. The Nollywood actor raised the alarm earlier on Monday that he lost his international passport and other personal effects in Paris, the capital of France after an Uber ride. He posted the photo of the Uber driver and asked for the help …

