Uber Might’ve Already Blown its Chance to Fix its Culture – Fortune

Monday's exit of Uber SVP Emil Michael, Tuesday's exit of board member David Bonderman, and CEO Travis Kalanick's announced leave of absence on the heels of harassment and discrimination accusations may signal that the company is turning over a …
