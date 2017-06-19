UEFA announces draw for 2017/18 season

Draw for the first two qualifying rounds of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday: First qualifying round Vikingur (FRO) v Trepca 89 (KOS) Hibernians (MLT) v FCI Tallinn (EST) Alashkert (ARM) v FC Santa Coloma (AND) The New Saints (WAL) v Europa (GIB) Linfield (NIR) v La Fiorita (SMR) – First legs to …

