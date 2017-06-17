UEW lecturers refuse to return to class – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
UEW lecturers refuse to return to class
Myjoyonline.com
Lecturers at the University of Education Winneba (UEW) say they will not return to the classrooms even after the university was reopened. This is in protest of the court case pending against the leadership of the University. The President of the …
