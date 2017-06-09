Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: 5.5 Per Cent Growth Forecast – Where Did Uganda Go Wrong? – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa


Independent

Uganda: 5.5 Per Cent Growth Forecast – Where Did Uganda Go Wrong?
AllAfrica.com
Kampala — As Mr Matia Kasaija delivers the 2017/18 Budget Speech, more assumptions on the economy will be made. One of them will be that the economy is projected to rebound and grow within the 5 per cent to 6 per cent range. The expectation is that …
