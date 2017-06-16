Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: Activists Condemn Apaa Land Clashes As Victims Finally Accept Government Food Relief – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa


KFM

Uganda: Activists Condemn Apaa Land Clashes As Victims Finally Accept Government Food Relief
AllAfrica.com
Thousands of victims displaced by the latest violence in Apaa Parish, Amuru District have finally accepted food relief donated by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). The donation of up to 5,000 kilograms of beans and 50,000 kilograms of maize flour
Land minister Amongi, 'respect demarcated boundaries to end land conflicts'KFM
Museveni summons Acholi MPs over Apaa land conflictNew Vision

