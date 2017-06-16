Uganda: Activists Condemn Apaa Land Clashes As Victims Finally Accept Government Food Relief – AllAfrica.com
KFM
Uganda: Activists Condemn Apaa Land Clashes As Victims Finally Accept Government Food Relief
AllAfrica.com
Thousands of victims displaced by the latest violence in Apaa Parish, Amuru District have finally accepted food relief donated by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). The donation of up to 5,000 kilograms of beans and 50,000 kilograms of maize flour …
Land minister Amongi, 'respect demarcated boundaries to end land conflicts'
Museveni summons Acholi MPs over Apaa land conflict
