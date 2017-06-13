Uganda: Apaa Land Clashes – Adjumani Leaders Seek Dialogue to End Bloodshed – AllAfrica.com
|
KFM
|
Uganda: Apaa Land Clashes – Adjumani Leaders Seek Dialogue to End Bloodshed
AllAfrica.com
Adjumani — Following last Wednesday's violent clashes between the Acholi and Madi communities over land that left four dead and 21 badly injured, the Adjumani leadership is seeking dialogue to end the bloodshed. The Wednesday incident left more than …
Moses Ali refutes role in deadly Apaa clashes
Mao tasks government to tell the truth over Apaa land clashes in Adjumani district.
Acholi leaders criticize Rugunda's decision to cancel visit to Apaa
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!