Uganda Rugby Cranes receive Ugx 50 million boost

Stanbic Bank Uganda has boosted the Uganda Rugby Cranes with a Shs 50 million cash sponsorship package at a press conference held at Legends Rugby Club in Kampala.

The sponsorship will primarily be put towards covering the players’ welfare as the rugby team embarks on their national team duties which include the Elgon Cup against Kenya, Gold Cup tournament and World cup qualifiers for Japan 2019.

Handing over the cheque Sonia Karamagi Kasagga, Stanbic Bank’s Senior Marketing Manager said, “Stanbic Bank has been a proud supporter and sponsor of the Rugby Cranes for the past two years now. The Uganda cranes have been able to sustain playing on the top level in the continent. This has been possible because of the hard work put in by the players with excellent support from the Union which is the reason we continue to support this sport.”

She continued, “As a Bank we appreciate the role sports plays in unifying our society and shaping the character of our youth, we therefore look forward to the team performing well and giving us new heroes to cheer for in 2017.”

Thanking Stanbic for their support, Ramsey Olinga the CEO of the Uganda Rugby Union expressed his appreciation for the contribution, “We are very grateful for all the support Stanbic has given Uganda Rugby Cranes over the years which has been an important ingredient to our success. On behalf of the Union I can assure you that given the commitment of the bank and the support of the Union the partnership will continue to yield results and be mutually beneficial for both parties.”

Speaking about the season ahead he noted, “This year the challenge does not get any easier. We need to remain in the Gold Cup, and to do so we have to overcome at least two high class sides. I am confident however that the boys have it in them to succeed and urge all Ugandans to come in big numbers to support the Cranes as they start the Road to Japan 2019.”

