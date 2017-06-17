Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan gets one year jail sentence for intercepting international calls – Independent

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Independent

Ugandan gets one year jail sentence for intercepting international calls
Independent
A man who was arrested with SIM-cards he was using to intercept international calls and receiving them as local calls, has been sentenced to one year in Luzira Prison for electronic fraud. Geoffrey Kasule was on Friday arraigned before the newly

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.