Ugboaja Summer Camp: 700 players fight for scholarship slots

About 700 Basketball and American Football players are fighting for places in the 20 scholarship scheme slots at the Ejike Ugboaja Basketball Foundation summer camp at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The scholarship scheme which is being put together by former D’Tigers and NBA player, Ejike Ugboja is in its 11th year with players from all states of the federation and Abuja competing for a place in the sponsorship scheme.

Ejike who just got re-elected on the board of NBBF as the player representative, said by the virtue of his victory at the pools, he is poised to see to the elevation of Nigerian basketball players by facilitating scholarship opportunities with 20 American Colleges for the athletes.

Ejike further said that he will put in his best as the players representative on the board to seek proper remuneration for the players and the game at large.

To buttress this, the former NBA player doled out 150 canvases and jerseys during the week-long camp.

Two of the successful foundation members including five star American football player in 2nd tackle position, Chidi Okeke and former Niger Potters player, Tijani Idris flew in to join hands with Ejike in taking the lads in various training routine.

Okeke, a native of Anambra State was a first timer to the camp in 2010 but couldn’t make the cut for scholarship. In 2013, he was one of the successful basketball players who bagged a scholarship to an American high school, Champag Nart Catholic School in Miami Florida, then onward to Faith Baptist Academy,Georgia.

Okeke baged 48 scholarships from various colleges in America but opted for Lousiana State university when he was spotted by Les Miles an American football coach for the school. He was made to attend many football camps where he became an MVP as against his initial trade as basketball player.

Okeke, who is set to turn pro, next year, with 18 professional clubs seeking his signature, says he will always want to come down home in the nearest future to develop sports just as his mentor Ejike, because sports men are suffering a lot.

Tijani Idris was another success story, having played with Ejike at Niger potters though cut his teeth as a basketballer in Kaduna with Kada Stars, also got his opportunity through the foundation to move overseas after his studies at the college, had his professional stint as a basketballer with Al – SAAD of Qatar, before settling down in the US. He presently helps Ejike as an instructor and Coordinator in America for Ejike ugboaja Foundation.

